10-year-old composer from Adelaide Miroslava Baryshnikova

Miroslava Baryshnikova, a ten-year-old composer who wrote the music for the upcoming Teatroff Drama's production of "Illusions" by Ivan Vyrypaev. Photo credit: Andrei Ciobanu

Miroslava Baryshnikova, a young composer from Adelaide, spoke about how she came to music, how often she practices the instrument and whether her mother has to force her to play. Miroslava's mother, Nadezhda, spoke about how to raise a child who loves classical music and what connects their family with the famous ballet dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov.

In this interview, a musical excerpt from the work of Miroslava Baryshnikova is heard. This music was written by Miroslava, especially for Ivan Vyrypaev's performance "Illusions" staged by Teatroff Drama. Also in the interview are excerpts from the composition "Riverfall". Miroslava Baryshnikova is the author and performer of this music.
