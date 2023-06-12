2023 King's Birthday Honours list reflects move to gender parity and cultural diversity

Edna.jpg

Satirist Barry Humphries performing as his alter-ego Dame Edna Everage in 2012. Source: AAP / TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE

Entertainer Barry Humphries has been posthumously named a Companion of the Order of Australia in the King's Birthday Honours List, recognised for eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Australia or to humanity at large. The Governor-General has announced Honours and Awards for 1,191 Australians.


