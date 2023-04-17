"552 political prisoners in Russia are waiting for letters"

Interview with Evgenia Manakova, an activist from Melbourne, about the "Letters to Political Prisoners" project she coordinates at SVOBODA Alliance NSW and how the letters can affect Alexei Navalny's health.

From the interview, you will learn the following:
  • Is it true that letters can draw the attention of the authorities to you or to relatives who have remained in Russia?
  • How to choose a recipient and send a letter?
  • Is it possible now to write a letter to Alexei Moskalev?
  • what can not be written about because of censorship, and what is forbidden to write about?
  • How many political prisoners are in Russia now, and can the letters help them?
  • Can the actions of the opposition abroad somehow affect the position of Alexei Navalny?
