#9 Koo-koo, kookaburra! The story of Rainbow Serpent

Colorful light trail following the way between pine trees at night.

Light painting using technology with light trail with worm shape changing color and moving in between the forest. Source: Moment RF / Artur Debat/Getty Images

Published 30 November 2022 at 3:20pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Available in other languages

Can the emu catch up with the bus? Do bears eat butterflies? What is didgeridoo and what to cook with nettle? "Koo-koo, kookaburra!" is a podcast for children about how different life is in Russia and Australia. Audio in Russian only.

Asia Ukolova and Irina Burmistrova at SBS Studio in Melbourne
Ася Уколова и Ирина Бурмистрова в студии SBS в Мельбурне. Source: SBS / SBS/Irina Burmistrova
Aboriginal people in Australia believe that the world began during the Dreamtime. Then spirits and ancestors created nature: rivers and mountains, animals and plants.

One of the main Dreamtime stories is the story of the Rainbow Serpent, told by Asia, Irina, the frogs, the kookaburra, and the Rainbow Serpent itself in this podcast.

The story translated from the
Dreamtime website
.

Sound effects obtained from 
https://www.zapsplat.com.

Ведущая детского подкаста SBS Russian Ася Уколова - о работе ведущей, слушателях - птицах и звездной болезни

#7 Ку-ку, кукабара! Музыкальные инструменты

#1 Ку-ку, кукабара! Птицы

