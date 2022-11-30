9 Koo-koo, kookaburra! The story of Rainbow Serpent

Available in other languages

Ася Уколова и Ирина Бурмистрова в студии SBS в Мельбурне. Source: SBS / SBS/Irina Burmistrova Aboriginal people in Australia believe that the world began during the Dreamtime. Then spirits and ancestors created nature: rivers and mountains, animals and plants.





One of the main Dreamtime stories is the story of the Rainbow Serpent, told by Asia, Irina, the frogs, the kookaburra, and the Rainbow Serpent itself in this podcast.





The story translated from the Dreamtime website .



