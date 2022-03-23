Advocacy groups say migrants living with disability face discrimination

Migrants living with a disability face discrimination

Migrants living with a disability face discrimination Source: Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The current Australian immigration policy analyses immigrants with disabilities from non-English speaking backgrounds as a financial burden and makes it near impossible for them to receive visas, or employment. Advocacy groups say migrants with disabilities should be looked at as people who provide positive contributions to society, and they should not be discriminated against.

Больше по теме:

I'm able to work: NZ reviewing the visa application for a graduate with a disability Evgenii Liapin

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode