Russian political activists: 'Aleksey Navalny is an alternative Russia. There are many of us too'

Navalny's supporters rally in Sydney on August, 20, 2023. Credit: Nicholas Buenk

On Sunday, August 20, supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny held a rally to mark the third anniversary of his poisoning with a nerve agent Novichok. SBS Russian recorded an interview with Galina Seredina, a political activist from Sydney, following the action in Sydney.

A Russian-Australian political activist Galina Seredina at a rally in Sydney on August 20, 2023. Credit: Nicholas Buenk
Activists took to the streets in dozens of countries - in particular, in Georgia, Estonia, New Zealand, Australia, France, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Germany, Sweden, Denmark. Actions were held in the UK and a number of US cities. In total, the action was announced in 118 cities and 35 countries. Its participants emphasise that they are only in supporting Alexei Navalny, but also rally against Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.
Navalny's supporters rally in Sydney on August, 20, 2023. Credit: Nicholas Buenk
