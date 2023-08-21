Russian political activists: 'Aleksey Navalny is an alternative Russia. There are many of us too'

A Russian-Australian political activist Galina Seredina at a rally in Sydney on August 20, 2023. Credit: Nicholas Buenk

Activists took to the streets in dozens of countries - in particular, in Georgia, Estonia, New Zealand, Australia, France, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Germany, Sweden, Denmark. Actions were held in the UK and a number of US cities. In total, the action was announced in 118 cities and 35 countries. Its participants emphasise that they are only in supporting Alexei Navalny, but also rally against Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.