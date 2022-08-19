Australian actress Jana Zvedeniuk: 'My Ukrainian father lived to see the beginning of the war'

On publication thirty years ago, Anne Deveson’s family memoir "Tell Me I’m Here" became an instant conversations about mental health to the mainstream. And now it comes to the Belvoir mainstage from 20th August to 25th September. While it is a very Australian story, the cast of this play is culturally diverse. One of the actors, Jana Zvedeniukis, of Ukrainian background. We talked with Yana about the new play, her acting career, and also about her dad from Ukraine, who had recently passed away but had lived to see the beginning of the war and was very heartbroken about it.


