Australian groups unite to break stigma on perinatal mental health

Jami Seale and her family.

First Nations woman Jami Seale (centre) struggled with postnatal anxiety and depression during the pandemic. Source: Supplied/Jami Seale

Perinatal Mental Health Week runs from the 7th to the 13th of November, and this year more than 40 organisations across Australia have united to support new and expectant parents. Their aim is to break down the stigmas, particularly affecting parents from Indigenous or migrant backgrounds, that prevent many families from reaching out for help.

