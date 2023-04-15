Bard and journalist Alexei Brunov: 'Ordinary residents of Melbourne will also take part in my play'

Brunov.jpg

Российский бард, исполнитель песен, журналист, радиоведущий Алексей Брунов. Credit: Supplied by A.Brunov.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Russian bard, songwriter, journalist, and radio host Alexei Brunov is now in Australia. We talked to Alexei to find out more about his music and the performances that await Australian audiences.

The podcast contains two songs: Yuri Vizbor's song "I'm Flipping Through My Memory" from the play "A Pilot from Sretenka" and Bulat Okudzhava's song "A Visiting Musician" performed by Alexei Brunov (published with the permission of the artist).


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 15.04.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 15.04.2023

APTOPIX Leaked Documents Investigation

Утечка секретных документов США: как 21-военный получил доступ к гостайне?

93.jpg

Irina Eddaira: 'By the age of eight, my son had lived in four different orphanages'