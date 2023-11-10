Actress Jana Zvedeniuk: "We have a massive body of Russian literature thanks to perseverance of these women"

BELVOIR_MasterMargarita_Rehearsal_PhotoBrettBoardman_001668.JPG

Credit: Brett Boardman Photography 2022

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In November 2023, a new adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov’s 'The Master and Margarita' premiers at Belvoir St Theater in Sydney. SBS Russian spoke to actress Jana Zvedeniuk about this new adaptation of the famous novel.

Additional information is available
here
.
READ MORE

Australian actress Jana Zvedeniuk: 'My Ukrainian father lived to see the beginning of the war'

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 10.11.2023

Open envelope of Australian fifty dollar notes

Milestone Stolen Wages decision just another marker on a long road still ahead

SBS Web Banner Russian (english) Money and Technology (LTR).jpg

Money and Technology

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 9.11.2023