Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics
The tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus is usually more interested in escaping than attacking humans. Source: AAP / Mark Norman
Paramedics are reminding people not to pick up the deadly blue-ringed octopus after a woman survived a rare bite in Sydney. The creature is smaller than a 50 cent coin, but its bite releases a toxin that can kill if treatment isn't administered fast enough.
