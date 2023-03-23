Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

Octopus

The tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus is usually more interested in escaping than attacking humans. Source: AAP / Mark Norman

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Paramedics are reminding people not to pick up the deadly blue-ringed octopus after a woman survived a rare bite in Sydney. The creature is smaller than a 50 cent coin, but its bite releases a toxin that can kill if treatment isn't administered fast enough.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

Программа SBS Russian — эфир от 23.03.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 23.03.2023

The leader of China, Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin shake hands

Can China be an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia? US reaction

Pavel Entin

What is Russia's economy forecast in 2023?