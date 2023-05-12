Businessman Alexey Prokopenko: “In Australia, everything is built on relationships”

Alexey obtained a Master’s degree in IT, a PhD, and an MBA from Macquarie University.
As founder and managing director of Kite Union, Alexey is responsible for many different aspects of leading the company: developing and implementing business strategies; defining the company’s vision, mission, and goals.
Alexey is highly adaptable and reacts to the ever-changing market needs. He constantly looks for ways to increase the scope, revenue, and productivity level of his business. He also strives to make a positive impact not only in his industry but in the community. Alexey is on the board of directors at the Rotary Club of Strathfield. His current role is Vocational Service Director and will be President in the year 2024-2025.
