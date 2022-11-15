SBS Russian

Can suspending the REDcycle program be beneficial?

Sustainability advocates say consumers need to be given better options when it comes to packaging Credit: Getty / Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

Published 15 November 2022 at 2:58pm
By Aleisha Orr, Irina Burmistrova
The REDcycle program accounted for a small amount of Australia’s soft plastics and put the onus on the consumer. Advocates say manufacturers and retailers need to take responsibility for the huge amount of plastic created.

Текстовая версия доступна
здесь
.
"В Мельбурне это легко!" - как сократить потребление и свой экослед

Переработка мусора в Австралии: что идет в recycling?

