Vera Glushenko has a bachelor's degree in art history from Moscow State University, vast experience in the field of arts and organising art exhibitions in Russia. After moving to Australia, she studied Master of Creative enterprise (Art administration) at the University of Queensland and completed the courses “Australian Aboriginal art” at Curtin University and “Philosophy of science” at the University of Sydney.
Conversations about the culture of the Aboriginal peoples of Australia with Art critic Vera Glushchenko
Vera Glushchenko, art specialist
We are talking with Vera Glushchenko, art history expert, culturologist, about the importance of the 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice referendum which she also calls "a great symbolic transition."
Share