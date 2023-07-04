Conversations about the culture of the Aboriginal peoples of Australia with Art critic Vera Glushchenko

IMG_20230111_002638_474.jpg

Vera Glushchenko, art specialist

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

We are talking with Vera Glushchenko, art history expert, culturologist, about the importance of the 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice referendum which she also calls "a great symbolic transition."

Vera Glushenko has a bachelor's degree in art history from Moscow State University, vast experience in the field of arts and organising art exhibitions in Russia. After moving to Australia, she studied Master of Creative enterprise (Art administration) at the University of Queensland and completed the courses “Australian Aboriginal art” at Curtin University and “Philosophy of science” at the University of Sydney.
READ MORE

Искусствовед Вера Глущенко: "Культура Аборигенных народов Австралии открывает для меня удивительный мир"

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 04.07.2023

AMANDA RISHWORTH PRESSER

Increased support for temporary visa holders fleeing family violence

Sandler.jpg

Leonid Sandler with Latest Chess News

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 03.07.23