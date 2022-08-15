Dominic Perrottet takes over as NSW state premier
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is sworn in by New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley at NSW Government House in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Dominic Perrottet is now in charge of Australia's most populous state and its largest state economy - more than half a trillion dollars - following the shock resignation of Gladys Berejiklian. The 39 year old father of six has promised to be a 'families' Premier' pledging to get students back to school as soon as possible.
