Dominic Perrottet takes over as NSW state premier

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is sworn in by New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley at NSW Government House in Sydney.

Dominic Perrottet is now in charge of Australia's most populous state and its largest state economy - more than half a trillion dollars - following the shock resignation of Gladys Berejiklian. The 39 year old father of six has promised to be a 'families' Premier' pledging to get students back to school as soon as possible.

