Dr. Alexey Muraviev: 'If this is really a rebellion, then who is behind Prigozhin?'

A man in camouflage clothes and a helmet army uniform

Yevgeny Prigozhin is the owner of the Wagner Group. Source: AP / Prigozhin Press Service

Dr. Alexey Muraviev, Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University, Perth, comments on the current events in Russia where Wagner fighters have reportedly crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia and their boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Частные военные компании: В каких странах есть и чем отличаются

