Dr Alexey Muraviev on the Israel-Gaza war: “At this stage, peace negotiations are impossible”

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip (AAP)

SBS Russian talked live on air to Dr. Alexey Muraviev, Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University, Perth. Dr Muraviev weighed in on possible peace negotiations and different power plays in the region.

Dr. Alexey Muraviev: 'The Israelis believed that the army, police and special services would protect them'

The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Hamas’s stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist. Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group. The UN though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.

