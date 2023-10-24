How did Hamas get North Korean arms? Dr Leonid Petrov on the black market for illegal weapons

Israel Palestinians North Korea Weapons

Suspected North Korean-made F-7 rocket-propelled grenades are seen at an Israeli military base in southern Israel, Oct. 15, 2023 (AP Photo/ Alon Bernstein) Source: AP / Alon Bernstein/AP/AAP Image

Analysis of weapons confiscated by Israel on the battlefield indicates that Hamas used North Korean F-7 rocket-propelled grenades in the attack on Israel on October 07, 2023. SBS Russian discussed a possible connection between North Korea and Hamas with Dr Leonid Petrov, specialist on North Korea.

The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Hamas’s stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist. Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group. The UN though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.

