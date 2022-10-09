Economics Podcast: About the Construction Industry in Australia

SBS RussianOther ways to listen Economics Podcast: About the Construction Industry in AustraliaPlay08:06SBS RussianOther ways to listen Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch, Monash University Source: Supplied / Supplied by G. KazakevitchGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.41MB)Published 10 October 2022 at 9:17amBy Gennadi KazakevitchSource: SBS Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch from Monash University talks about the main economic events of the past week in Australia and the world.Published 10 October 2022 at 9:17amBy Gennadi KazakevitchSource: SBSСлушайте программу на русском языке SBS по понедельникам, четвергам и субботам в 12 часов дня. Читайте нас в Facebook или подпишитесь на наши подкасты по этой ссылке.READ MOREЭкономический обзор: Система оплаты труда и трудовых отношений в АвстралииShareLatest podcast episodesDirector of the Russian Film Festival Nicholas Maksymow: 'This year we had a lot of doubts whether to hold the festival'SBS Russian program - live 10.10.2022SBS news in Russian - 10.10.2022Ecologist Nord Stream explosions: "It is not clear whether this affected old shells with chemical munitions"