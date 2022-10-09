SBS Russian

Economics Podcast: About the Construction Industry in Australia

SBS Russian

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch, Monash University Source: Supplied / Supplied by G. Kazakevitch

Published 10 October 2022 at 9:17am
By Gennadi Kazakevitch
Source: SBS

Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch from Monash University talks about the main economic events of the past week in Australia and the world.

Слушайте 
программу на русском языке SBS 
по понедельникам, четвергам и субботам в 12 часов дня. 

Читайте нас в 
Facebook 
или подпишитесь на наши подкасты 
по этой ссылке
.
Экономический обзор: Система оплаты труда и трудовых отношений в Австралии

