Economics podcast: How the war in Ukraine will affect the Australian economy

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch, Monash University Source: Supplied by G. Kazakevitch

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch from Monash University talks about the main economic events of the past week in Australia and the world.

ВАМ ТАКЖЕ БУДЕТ ИНТЕРЕСНО:

Economics Podcast: The Impact of Sanctions on the Russian Economy

READ MORE

How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global economy?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode