FIFA World Cup 2022: Leonid Sandler comments

Sandler Football.jpg

Леонид Сандлер на ЧМ по футболу в Москве Credit: Leonid Sandler

Published 24 November 2022 at 10:45am
By Svetlana Printcev
Available in other languages

The World Cup continues, several matches have already been played, and there were some surprises. Sports commentator Leonid Sandler talks about past and upcoming WC matches. This content is available in Russian only.

Как смотреть и слушать ЧМ 2022 на SBS:

Как смотреть ЧМ по футболу FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ в прямом эфире и бесплатно на SBS

