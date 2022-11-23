FIFA World Cup 2022: Leonid Sandler comments

SBS RussianOther ways to listen FIFA World Cup 2022: Leonid Sandler commentsPlay16:05SBS RussianOther ways to listen Леонид Сандлер на ЧМ по футболу в Москве Credit: Leonid SandlerGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.73MB)Published 24 November 2022 at 10:45amBy Svetlana PrintcevSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The World Cup continues, several matches have already been played, and there were some surprises. Sports commentator Leonid Sandler talks about past and upcoming WC matches. This content is available in Russian only.Published 24 November 2022 at 10:45amBy Svetlana PrintcevSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesКак смотреть и слушать ЧМ 2022 на SBS:Как смотреть ЧМ по футболу FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ в прямом эфире и бесплатно на SBSShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 24.11.2022SBS News in Russian - 24.11.2022#8 Koo-koo, kookaburra! SchoolsSBS news in Russian - 23.11.22