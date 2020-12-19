How to become a SES volunteer

How to become a SES volunteerPlay11:18Evgeniya Murina, Volunteer NSW SES Source: Submitted by Evgeniya MurinaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.7MB) Interview with a NSW SES volunteer Evgeniya Murina.This podcast is available in Russian.ВАМ ТАКЖЕ БУДЕТ ИНТЕРЕСНО:'At moments like these we become one big family'ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 1.11.2023How can you tell if a child is struggling with mental health issues?From Stalin's political prisoners to the Putin's ones: Letters, songs, and memorySBS news in Russian — 31.10.2023