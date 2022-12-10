SBS Russian

I am Russian, and I am against war. Anastasia Paramzina

Published 11 December 2022 at 8:59am
By Victoria Stankeeva
"I’m Russian, and I’m against the war" is SBS Russian podcast series in which we record short interviews with Russians in Australia, for whom it is important to publicly speak out against the war in Ukraine.

Слушайте также:

Я русский и я против войны. Екатерина Трушкина

Я русский и я против войны. Ирина Салаватова


