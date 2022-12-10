I am Russian, and I am against war. Anastasia Paramzina

SBS RussianOther ways to listen I am Russian, and I am against war. Anastasia ParamzinaPlay04:11SBS RussianOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.84MB)Published 11 December 2022 at 8:59amBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages "I’m Russian, and I’m against the war" is SBS Russian podcast series in which we record short interviews with Russians in Australia, for whom it is important to publicly speak out against the war in Ukraine.Published 11 December 2022 at 8:59amBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesСлушайте также:Я русский и я против войны. Екатерина ТрушкинаЯ русский и я против войны. Ирина СалаватоваShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 10.12.2022SBS news in Russian — 10.12.2022Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Time magazine's "Person of the Year"'This exchange shows that diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington are still alive'