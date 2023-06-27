Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus: "I know the Ukrainian participants, they are my good friends"Play11:51Uladzislau Khandohi Credit: Courtesy SIPCaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.84MB) The prestigious Sydney International Piano Competition will run from 5 to 21 July. We're talking to the Russian-speaking participants and here is our new interview with Uladzislau Khandohi from Belarus.Related podcastsPhilipp Lynov: "True talent has no nationality"Konstantin Shamray: “My main wish is for someone to play so well that there are no questions at all”Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 27.06.2023Government increases daycare subsidies - but fees have increased beforehandCoal and sanctions: An ASX-listed company continues mining in Russia despite possible sanctions breachSBS news in Russian — 26.06.2023