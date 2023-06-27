Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus: "I know the Ukrainian participants, they are my good friends"

Uladzislau Khandohi.jpg

Uladzislau Khandohi Credit: Courtesy SIPCa

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The prestigious Sydney International Piano Competition will run from 5 to 21 July. We're talking to the Russian-speaking participants and here is our new interview with Uladzislau Khandohi from Belarus.


Related podcasts

Philipp Lynov: "True talent has no nationality"

Konstantin Shamray: “My main wish is for someone to play so well that there are no questions at all”

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.


Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 27.06.2023

Laura playing with her son (SBS).jpg

Government increases daycare subsidies - but fees have increased beforehand

SBS Russian live studio.jpeg

Coal and sanctions: An ASX-listed company continues mining in Russia despite possible sanctions breach

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 26.06.2023