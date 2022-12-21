'This meeting is already a miracle in itself.' What to expect from Penny Wong's visit to Beijing?
Foreign Minister Penny Wong says "the mark of success is dialogue itself. Credit: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Penny Wong will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing for the first talks between ministers in China in four years. We talked about the potential outcome of this meeting with Dr Leonid Petrov from the Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies at the Australian National University in Canberra.
