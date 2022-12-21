SBS Russian

'This meeting is already a miracle in itself.' What to expect from Penny Wong's visit to Beijing?

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says "the mark of success is dialogue itself. Credit: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Published 21 December 2022 at 11:17am
By SBS Russian
Available in other languages

Penny Wong will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing for the first talks between ministers in China in four years. We talked about the potential outcome of this meeting with Dr Leonid Petrov from the Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Также на эту тему:

Востоковед Леонид Петров - о торговой войне между Австралией и Китаем

