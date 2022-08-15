Sorry, this audio is available in Russian.
Interest rates cut to record low
Reserve bank Governor Philip Lowe delivers the news of historic low interest rates in Australia Source: AAP
The Reserve Bank of Australia has unveiled an unprecedented package of measures to help combat the COVID-19 induced recession. The record-low interest rates announced on Tuesday may be good news for mortgage holders and those looking to enter the property market. But it's a blow for older Australians who rely on the interest from their savings.
Share