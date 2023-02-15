Dr Leonid Petrov comments on a Chinese balloon and other unidentified aerial objects discovered in the US

Chinese spy baloon.png

FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon Credit: AAP, AP / FBI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

After the U.S. shot down a Chinese balloon in early February, three more unidentified flying objects were discovered over the United States. We talked about it with Dr. Leonid Petrov, a university academic and researcher in the study of North Korea and international relations in North East Asia.

READ MORE

Американские военные сбили второй летательный объект над территорией США

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 14.02.2023

0T5C0212.jpg

Aida Tokhtaeva on dyeing silk with food waste, sustainable lifestyle, and starting business in Australia

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 14.02.2023

Rahman Ali Jawed (Supplied).jpg

Interpreter program first step to helping migrants settle