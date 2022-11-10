SBS Russian

Leonid Sandler: Chess news from Australia and the world

Президент Шахматной ассоциации Виктории Леонид Сандлер Credit: Max Sandler

Published 10 November 2022 at 3:17pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Available in other languages

Recently, Leonid Sandler travelled to remote towns in the Northern Territory, where he taught chess master classes for the local communities, including Aboriginal children. He told SBS Russian about his trip and also shared the latest chess news from Australia and the world.

