Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Second story

Ukraine Gay Pride

An activist in Ukraine's first gay pride demonstration seen through the rainbow flag during the action in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 25, 2013. Source: AP / Efrem Lukatsky/AP/AAP Image

Ahead of World Pride 2023 in Sydney, SBS Russian gathered stories of the Ukrainian LGBTQI+ community members. These are stories of people who were forced to flee the war and the Russian occupation. In the second episode of the series, SBS Russian tells the story of Inna from Luhansk.

Free mental health support
  • Lifeline — support for anyone having a personal crisis — 13 11 14
  • Beyond Blue — for anyone feeling depressed or anxious — 1300 22 4636
  • QLife — counselling and referral service for LGBTIQ+ individuals — 1800 184 527
SBS Russian would like to thank
Quarteera
, Berlin-based organization for Russian-speaking LGBTQI+ people. Quarteera hosts its own
Russian-language podcast "Queer-talk"
detailing life stories of LGBTQI+ people from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

SBS Russian would like to remind our listeners that it might be impossible to promptly check the accuracy of information during the war.
Previous episode of the series

Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. First story

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

