Littering, hunting, picking up shells: Dos and don'ts on the beach

A volunteer cleans up at Bondi Beach

A volunteer cleans up at Bondi Beach Source: AAP

Marine biologist Maria Schreider told SBS Russian about volunteering programs in Australia aiming to protect ocean life. This is a Russian language content.

