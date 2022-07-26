Littering, hunting, picking up shells: Dos and don'ts on the beach

Littering, hunting, picking up shells: Dos and don'ts on the beachPlay11:01A volunteer cleans up at Bondi Beach Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.74MB) Marine biologist Maria Schreider told SBS Russian about volunteering programs in Australia aiming to protect ocean life. This is a Russian language content.Related podcastsSeaweed: Why it is important in fighting climate crisisREAD MOREWhale watching: The main challenge is not to cause anxietyREAD MORECatching waves: Why do Australians love the beach?Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode