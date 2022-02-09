Catching waves: Why do Australians love the beach?

Aerial images shows swimmers at Manly beach

Source: AAP/Sam Mooy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ocean, coral reefs, waves and sharks peeking through them — that's all Australia. Over 10 000 beaches are scattered along the Australian coastline. In this episode of "Australia Explained", learn why Aussies are so attached to the beach.

Most of Australia’s population is concentrated to the east and southeast coasts of the continent. The ocean for Australians is a kind of a symbol of freedom and equality. After all, in the face of nature, any differences disappear.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a special connection to the ocean. Many sacred and culturally significant sites are located along the coast; water was used in traditional rituals; the ocean has historically been the main source of food and communication.

Colonial Australia was discovering the true fun of the beach over time. First coastal resorts started appearing all over the country by the beginning of the 20th century. Around the same time, in 1915, Australians were introduced to surfing.

Hear more about the Australian attachment to beaches in
Australia Explained
:

 

LISTEN TO
Catching waves: Why do Australians love the beach? image

Catching waves: Why do Australians love the beach?

SBS Russian

26/01/202215:11


 

In this episode, surfer from Western Australia Lena Lobova told us about the importance of sun protection, beach safety rules and how to tell a shark from a dolphin swimming in the waves.

Jordie Campbell, a proud Munna Munna man, explained the important role that the ocean plays in the Aboriginal culture and spoke about his surfing and water safety educational program for Indigenous youth.

Marine biologist Katya Ovsyanikova talked about the importance of preserving the Great Barrier Reef, about climate change and the catastrophic consequences it brings for the ocean.

 

Listen to all episodes of 
Australia Explained
 in 
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
, or 
Spotify
. 

Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for 
SBS Arabic24
You can also listen to the podcast in 
Filipino
Mandarin
Persian
Punjabi
, 
Thai
 and 
Turkish
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode