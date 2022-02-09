Most of Australia’s population is concentrated to the east and southeast coasts of the continent. The ocean for Australians is a kind of a symbol of freedom and equality. After all, in the face of nature, any differences disappear.





Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a special connection to the ocean. Many sacred and culturally significant sites are located along the coast; water was used in traditional rituals; the ocean has historically been the main source of food and communication.





Colonial Australia was discovering the true fun of the beach over time. First coastal resorts started appearing all over the country by the beginning of the 20th century. Around the same time, in 1915, Australians were introduced to surfing.





Hear more about the Australian attachment to beaches in Australia Explained :











LISTEN TO Catching waves: Why do Australians love the beach? SBS Russian 26/01/2022 15:11 Play











In this episode, surfer from Western Australia Lena Lobova told us about the importance of sun protection, beach safety rules and how to tell a shark from a dolphin swimming in the waves.





Jordie Campbell, a proud Munna Munna man, explained the important role that the ocean plays in the Aboriginal culture and spoke about his surfing and water safety educational program for Indigenous youth.





Marine biologist Katya Ovsyanikova talked about the importance of preserving the Great Barrier Reef, about climate change and the catastrophic consequences it brings for the ocean.











Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24 . You can also listen to the podcast in Filipino , Mandarin , Persian , Punjabi , Thai and Turkish .









