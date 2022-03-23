'Mariupol now is hell on earth'Play13:19 Source: SBS RussianGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (24.4MB) Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people. All sources are checked by SBS Russian before publication.Люди на окраине Мариуполя прячутся от ракет в самодельной яме Source: Photo provided by Vlada, resident of MariupolВсе истории собраны здесь:Voices from UkraineShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode