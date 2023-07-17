Melbourne writer Lee Kofman says Gilbert's decision to withdraw her book set in Russia is wrong

Lee Kofman (right) strongly opposes Russia's war against Ukraine but does not support fellow author Elizabeth Gilbert's decision to pause the publication of a new novel set in Russia. Source Getty

After announcing the release of new book, Elizabeth Gilbert said she had decided to halt the publication. The Snow Forest was to be set in Siberia and some Ukrainians have expressed disappointment over the book being set in Russia. Melbourne-based writer Lee Kofman, a Russian-Ukranian-Israeli-Australian author, said that Gilbert’s decision to halt the release of her book as setting a precedent that leads to a "slippery slope".

