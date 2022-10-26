SBS Russian

More Parent and Skilled visas promised in the new Federal Budget

A large increase in the number of visas to be issued is a key part of the second federal budget of the year. Credit: Karin Zhou-Zheng

Published 26 October 2022 at 3:54pm
By Svetlana Printcev
An extra $576 million over four years will be provided to the Department of Home Affairs in the 2022 federal budget and more skilled visas will be made available. In the wake of the announcement of the budget, we are talking with an immigration agent from Sydney, Nadiia Zdielnik.

Также по теме:

Джим Чалмерс представил первый бюджет правительства Албанезе

Джим Чалмерс обнародовал федеральный бюджет лейбористов. Вот что вам нужно знать

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

