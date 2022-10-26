More Parent and Skilled visas promised in the new Federal Budget

A large increase in the number of visas to be issued is a key part of the second federal budget of the year. Credit: Karin Zhou-Zheng
Published 26 October 2022 at 3:54pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
An extra $576 million over four years will be provided to the Department of Home Affairs in the 2022 federal budget and more skilled visas will be made available. In the wake of the announcement of the budget, we are talking with an immigration agent from Sydney, Nadiia Zdielnik.
