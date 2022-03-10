'Nastya, where can I get a bulletproof vest?'Play10:30 Source: SBS RussianGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.24MB) In audio and text messages, Ukrainians talk about what their life has become like in recent days. All sources are verified by SBS Russian before publication.READ MORE'The night in Kyiv was relatively quiet'READ MORE'Schastia is no more'READ MORE'I hide in a shelter'READ MORE'Mum, I'm still alive'ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode