Actress Olga Olshansky: “It doesn't matter what happens next. I will continue doing what I love"Play16:39Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.89MB) Actress Olga Olshansky told SBS Russian about how her path in the movie industry, and how she went from extras to the premiere at the Jewish International Film Festival.Sasha's Game will premier at Jewish International Film Festival, November 08, 2023.While The Men Are Away can be streamed for free on SBS on Demand. Related podcastsProducer Victoria Carwin: "I've always dreamed to work on my own James Bond film"Alla Meunargia: From being an English teacher in Samara to staring in 'The Voice' RussiaTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 03.11.202314 researchers from Ukraine arrive in Australia on a special grant from The Australian Academy of SciencesRussian author and journalist Dmitry Bykov: 'Australia is a mystical country'SBS Russian program — Live 2.11.2023