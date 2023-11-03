Actress Olga Olshansky: “It doesn't matter what happens next. I will continue doing what I love"

OlgaOlshanskySBSonDemand.png

Actress Olga Olshansky told SBS Russian about how her path in the movie industry, and how she went from extras to the premiere at the Jewish International Film Festival.

Sasha's Game
will premier at Jewish International Film Festival, November 08, 2023.

While The Men Are Away
can be streamed for free on SBS on Demand.
