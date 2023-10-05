Фото с выставки "Displaced Ukraine" Credit: Supplied by M. Simonova
Photo exhibition "Displaced Ukraine" opens at the University of Melbourne
Майя Симонова на выставке "Displaced Ukraine" в Мельбурне Credit: Supplied by M. Simonova
Maya Simonova is the curator of the photo exhibition, which is being held in Victoria for the fourth time with the assistance of the Association of Ukrainians in Australia. SBS Russian talked to Maya about the exhibition and what this project means to her personally.
