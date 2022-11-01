The impact of Russian propaganda during the war: stories and opinions of Russian-speaking Australians
Woman holding a banner at a protest in Sydney (photo credit: SBS Russian)
Published 2 November 2022 at 9:51am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:21am
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to our Russian-speaking listeners in Australia about the impact of the Russian state propaganda in order to understand what narratives it uses, how to distinguish truth from lies, and whether it is possible to change the mind of a person who is under the influence of propaganda.
Published 2 November 2022 at 9:51am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:21am
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share