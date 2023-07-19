Putin will not attend BRICS summit in South Africa, because of the ICC arrest warrant
Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: AAP
Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, his South African counterpart confirmed on Wednesday, adding that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would visit instead. This information was later confirmed by the Kremlin. The trip to South Africa could be Putin's first official foreign visit since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin, over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia amid the invasion. The head of the ICC, Piotr Hofmański, explained how the arrest mechanism works in this case.
