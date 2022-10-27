SBS Russian

Re-election of Xi Jinping. 'A new era of dictators has already begun'

SBS Russian

Dr Leonid Petrov

Dr Leonid Petrov (ANU) Source: Supplied / Supplied by Leonid Petrov

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2022 at 2:30pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China was marked by the re-election for a third term of Xi Jinping and the announcement of a new top of the party, which did not include a single woman, but included many men loyal to the leader.

Published 27 October 2022 at 2:30pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
What does this mean for China, its domestic and foreign policy, and whether the era of dictators has begun in the world, says orientalist Leonid Petrov, dean of the International College of Management in Sydney and researcher at the Australian National University in Canberra.
READ MORE

Опыт Кореи. Братоубийственная война и диктатор, застреленный главой спецслужб

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Winners and losers in the NSW budget

Economist Gennadi Kazakevitch on the new federal budget

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - live 27.10.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 27.10.2022

Return plate on display on the back of a car (mycar Tyre & Auto).jpg

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma