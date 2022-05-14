Residents of Dymer: 'Compared to Bucha and Irpin, we are very lucky'

Voices of people from Ukraine

Source: SBS Russian

Ukrainian woman Tatyana tells bout her evacuation from Dymer, a small town near Kyiv and Chernobyl.

