How was Russian Christmas celebrated on the opposite sides of the world — in Sydney and in a Soviet village?
Topschij family during Christmas celebrations at home in Strathfield, NSW
Published 6 January 2023 at 5:13pm
By Lera Shvets
Presented by Lera Shvets, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Pancakes, fortune-telling, and the whole family and loved ones at the table. This is how Russian Christmas was celebrated in the middle of the 20th century both in Sydney and in the USSR. Tash Topschij told SBS Russian about her family Christmas celebrations in Sydney. While grandmother Masha told about the Christmas celebrations in her distant Soviet village.
