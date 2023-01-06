SBS Russian

How was Russian Christmas celebrated on the opposite sides of the world — in Sydney and in a Soviet village?

Topschij family during Christmas celebrations at home in Strathfield, NSW

Available in other languages

Pancakes, fortune-telling, and the whole family and loved ones at the table. This is how Russian Christmas was celebrated in the middle of the 20th century both in Sydney and in the USSR. Tash Topschij told SBS Russian about her family Christmas celebrations in Sydney. While grandmother Masha told about the Christmas celebrations in her distant Soviet village.

From China to Australia through Israel: History of the 20th century through the story of Topschij family

