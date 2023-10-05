Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50
Sydney Opera House is 50 years old Source: SBS / Allan Lee
Its iconic sails have been a landmark of Sydney harbour for half a century, and to celebrate the Sydney Opera House is hosting an array of festivities this month. There's also a lesser known rich Aboriginal history that marks the site where the landmark now stands, and one artist is trying to reclaim that knowledge through her work.
