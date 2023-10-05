Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50

Sydney Opera House is 50 years old (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Sydney Opera House is 50 years old Source: SBS / Allan Lee

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Its iconic sails have been a landmark of Sydney harbour for half a century, and to celebrate the Sydney Opera House is hosting an array of festivities this month. There's also a lesser known rich Aboriginal history that marks the site where the landmark now stands, and one artist is trying to reclaim that knowledge through her work.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

384513289_738680831426633_31808330040781667_n.jpg

Leech therapy: familiar to many of Russian immigrants, but often causing confusion among Australians

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 6.10.2023

MCC_Displaced_Ukraine_00011.jpg

Photo exhibition "Displaced Ukraine" opens at the University of Melbourne

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 5.10.2023