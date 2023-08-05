SBS Cats: Irina Kozyrevitch and Tangerine the cat

CATS.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Cats is a collection of stories about unusual cats from the community. Partly entertainment, partly therapy, but mostly — it's a way to learn about the cool cats and their lives.

Previous episodes of the series

SBS Cats: Katya the biologist and Dahlia the cat

SBS Cats: Sima Tsyskin and Pusya, the Melbourne Keeper

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode