SBS Cats: How to adopt two cats, four dogs and five sheep

Entrepreneur Irina Eddaira and her family run their truffle farm, Hidden Valley Farms. The story of the farm is available in a separate podcast.



The story of Hidden Valley Farms 'We supply truffles to Michelin Star restaurants across Australia'

Hidden Vallery Farms is also a home to 11 rescued animals — two cats, four dogs and five sheep. They were all rescued from a local pet shelter. The details of the shelter as well as photos of the listed animals can be found here .



Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.



