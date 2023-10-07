SBS Cats: How to adopt two cats, four dogs and five sheep

CATS-2.jpg

SBS Cats is a collection of stories about unusual cats from the community. Partly entertainment, partly therapy, but mostly — it's a way to learn about the cool cats and their lives.

Entrepreneur Irina Eddaira and her family run their truffle farm, Hidden Valley Farms. The story of the farm is available in a separate podcast.
The story of Hidden Valley Farms

'We supply truffles to Michelin Star restaurants across Australia'

Hidden Vallery Farms is also a home to 11 rescued animals — two cats, four dogs and five sheep. They were all rescued from a local pet shelter. The details of the shelter as well as photos of the listed animals
can be found here
.
Previous episodes of SBS Cats

SBS Cats: Katya the biologist and Dahlia the cat

SBS Cats: Kuzmitch and his team

SBS Cats: City-cat Shusha and her challenge of living in a tent

