SBS Cats: City-cat Shusha and her challenge of living in a tent

CATS.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Cats is a collection of stories about unusual cats from the community. Partly entertainment, partly therapy, but mostly — it's a way to learn about the cool cats and their lives.

The Linovskiy family had lived in Melbourne for 13 years before they decided to buy a plot of land on an island in South Australia. The family cats tagged along and have now adjusted to their new life in a tent.
Full story of the Linovskiy family

Nature calling: We left the city over a year ago and have been living in a tent on an island ever since

368788794_1606102326567096_3003197993246879289_n.jpg
Кот, в отличие от кошки Шуши, быстро влился и вполне доволен новым образом жизни
Other episodes of the series

SBS Cats: Katya the biologist and Dahlia the cat

SBS Cats: Sima Tsyskin and Pusya, the Melbourne Keeper

SBS Cats: Irina Kozyrevitch and Tangerine the cat

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 26.08.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 26.08.2023

A spontaneous memorial dedicated to the head of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash, in front of the former office of the "PMC Wagner Center" on Zolnaya Street.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead: reactions

A dried up dam at Cottonvale apple orchard, outside Brisbane

Hot, dry, poor - is this Australia's future?