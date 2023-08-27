SBS Cats: City-cat Shusha and her challenge of living in a tent

The Linovskiy family had lived in Melbourne for 13 years before they decided to buy a plot of land on an island in South Australia. The family cats tagged along and have now adjusted to their new life in a tent.



Кот, в отличие от кошки Шуши, быстро влился и вполне доволен новым образом жизни

