SBS Russian

SBS News in Russian - 28.10.2022

SBS Russian

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 12:13pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS

Listen to the top Australian and world news by SBS Russian.

Published 28 October 2022 at 12:13pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PETER DUTTON BUDGET 2022 REPLY

Peter Dutton blames Labor for financial woes

Unhappy child

#5. On domestic violence. The impact on children

Dr Leonid Petrov

Re-election of Xi Jinping. 'A new era of dictators has already begun'

Winners and losers in the NSW budget

Economist Gennadi Kazakevitch on the new federal budget