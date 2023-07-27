'Shoigu has a lot to learn from North Korea in terms of continuing the war for the sake of war'
North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the headquarters of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP/AAP Image
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is visiting North Korea to "strengthen military ties" between the two countries, the department's official Telegram channel says. We asked Dr Leonid Petrov, a university academic and researcher in the study of North Korea, to comment on this visit.
