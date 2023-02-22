Tetiana from Dymer: "We had to save our daughter"

330850836_1262055771394336_6502052536678758010_n.jpg

Residents of the village of Malaya Rogan in Kharkiv Raion, in Ukraine, near the downed helicopter. Photo credit: Volodymyr Urko

Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people from different Ukrainian cities. In this second season of our podcast series, we tell you about how the participants of the past episodes are living, almost a year later.

Interview with Tetiana Chervonna from Dymer. She spoke about how her family lives now, why she and her daughter had to leave, how they were received by complete strangers in the UK, and how Ukrainians abroad perceive news from Ukraine.
