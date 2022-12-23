SBS Russian

'The Australian market is very different: I spent many years knocking on doors that were closed'

SBS Russian

317740198_1374053176333159_5536637922882308735_n.jpg

Anna Gorfunkel, owner of VICEROY LINGERIE, Source: Photo by Anna Gorfunkel

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2022 at 1:38pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Interview with Anna Gorfunkel, owner of Viceroy Lingerie, that supplies premium European lingerie to over 70 stores across Australia and New Zealand. She talked about the challenges she faced as a small business owner in a new country, and about her charity project to help Ukrainian refugees.

Published 23 December 2022 at 1:38pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

IMG_8924.jpg
Source: Photo by Anna Gorfunkel
Слушайте также:

Как начать малый бизнес в Австралии?

Бизнес: как сэкономить с помощью профессиональных ассоциаций?

Говорим про бизнес: Можно ли построить в Австралии компанию-"единорога"?

"Хотелось найти единомышленников": о работе Бизнес-клуба для русскоговорящих предпринимателей в Мельбурне

Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 23.12.2022

Part of the wreckage of MH17 (AAP)

Lawyer Nina Boer on MH17 investigation, legal action and verdict

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 22.12.2022

IMG_8983.jpeg

'We believe that art and beauty will save the world'